Kenya: Aubameyang FA Cup Double Assures Eastleigh Woman of Sh1.6 Million Winnings

Nairobi — While Arsenal made merry on Saturday evening toasting to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double against Chelsea that handed them their 14th FA Cup title, miles away in Nairobi's Eastleigh Estate, a middle-aged woman was celebrating for different reasons.

Rachel Wambui was closely following the game played at the Wembley Stadium crossing her fingers for the Gunners to win, to complete the ticks in her OdiBets betslip.

And at 9:45, after the final whistle at Wembley, the congratulatory message buzzed through her phone making her Sh1,597,087 richer.

"The teams I had placed my bets on all had gone through and I was only waiting for the Arsenal vs Chelsea game to end so that I would know my fate. The congratulatory message came in at around 9:45 PM and I could not hide my joy as I found myself jumping up and down not believing what I had seen with my eyes," an elated Wambui said after being handed her cheque.

Wambui joined OdiBets through the free bet and her gamble literally paid dividends in a huge way.

"Before striking it big, I used to place my bets on my favourite teams as I have always loved football," said Wambui.

From her bumper harvest, Wambui plans to boost her business and better her family's life.