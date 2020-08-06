Kenya: Nairobian Travelled Up Country and Infected 48 Relatives - CS Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has renewed his warning to Kenyans against travelling upcountry so as not to transmit coronavirus to their vulnerable relatives.

CS Kagwe on Wednesday cited an incident where an individual travelled to Migori from Nairobi and infected a family of 48 people with the disease.

"My information regarding this particular situation is that someone came from Nairobi and went to Migori, and there started the whole thing within the family," Mr Kagwe said.

In a separate incident, another person travelled to Siaya County to visit their mother but ended up transmitting coronavirus to the mother.

Say hello to the mother

"In addition to that, we also have somebody who came from Nairobi went to Siaya to say hello to the mother. Took the disease to the mother, he then brought the mother back to Nairobi to be treated. He died, unfortunately, and the mother is still being treated," he went on.

"I am saying Covid-19 is real. We have said it since March. We have told people that they will take the disease to their parents, we warned them not to do it."

The CS emphasised on the importance of Kenyans to heed the warning given by the Ministry of Health since the elderly are more vulnerable due to their declining immune system.

"The only thing we can do now is to urge those who have not please don't do so. If you were sceptical before, if you were not sure before at least now you know for a fact that people are dying," the CS added.

"The easiest way to kill your parents is you go to them without a mask, without caring at their age and knowing the statistics we have been reading. Ni lazima jameni tuchunge wazazi wetu, ni lazima tuchunge familia zetu."