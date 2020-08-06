Nigeria: Oil Shutdown Threats - Otuaro in Peace Shuttles to Ughievwen, Ogulagha Kingdoms

5 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Etop Ekanem

]Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, yesterday, visited the traditional rulers of Ughievwen and Ogulagha Kingdoms in Ughelli South and Burutu Local Government Areas of the state respectively, in apparent peace shuttles.

Leaving for Ogulagha Kingdom after a closed door discussion with HRM, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, which hosts the renown Utorogu Gas Plant, Otuaro who had weeks earlier appealed to communities to shelve shutdown of oil operations, told newsmen: "The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State Government places high premium on relationship with the leadership and members of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, who are the custodians of the culture and traditions of the people. They are partners in progress being effective in driving our peace and stronger Delta agenda."

He later had a closed door meeting with HRM Capt Joseph Timiyan (retd), the Pere of Ogulagha Kingdom, which hosts the multi-billion dollar export terminal among several flow stations in the state.

Ogulagha Kingdom spokesman, Chief William Igere, on Monday despite appeals, insisted that "The threat by Ogulagha Kingdom to shut oil facilities and Forcados export terminal was unstoppable and would cut down daily oil production by one million barrels."

