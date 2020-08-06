Rwanda: Lawmakers Scrap Fines From Mutuelle De Santé Draft Law

5 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

People will not be fined for missing the deadline for paying contributions to the community-based health insurance scheme commonly known as Mutuelle de Santé.

While voting the draft law amending the 2015 law governing the organisation of the community-based health insurance scheme on Tuesday, August 4, Member of Parliament removed the article which proposes fines to defaulters.

The bill had proposed a prime minister's order introducing extra fees for a mutuelle de santé users who have not paid all their contributions to the scheme by December 31 of each financial year.

MP Christine Muhongayire, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs, which was assigned to scrutinise the bill, said that under the amended bill a person is entitled to health insurance services when they have paid up to 75 per cent of their contribution.

However, a person who will not have paid full contribution to the scheme by December 31, will not continue getting health services covered by the scheme.

In the Plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies held on Wednesday, July 29, Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said the 'extra fee' was meant to motivate citizens to pay their contributions on time.

This, he said, would also enable smooth operations of the scheme.

MP Damien Nyabyenda wanted to know what happens when a member of mutuelle de santé is unable to pay the remaining 25 per cent of the contribution and have no money to settle their medical bills.

MP Muhongayire said that the person will be considered as the one who has not made any contribution to the scheme.

"This is insurance. If a person has not made the required contribution to it, they are not entitled to health services under its coverage. What we wish for Rwandans is for them to have insurance coverage so they receive timely treatment and be healthy," she said.

MP John Ruku-Rwabyoma recommended that people who are financial vulnerable should be supported.

Established in 2003, Mutuelle de Santé seeks to offer medical cover to people with low incomes and those who are in informal employment.

The scheme covers healthcare services for more than 80 per cent of Rwanda's 12 million people.

As of February 13, 2020, the scheme's coverage rate was 78.6 per cent with more than 9 million beneficiaries.

Households that are relatively well-off contribute Rwf7,000 per each person every year with those in the low income bracket paying Rwf3,000 each and the Government covers Rwf3,000 for every person from the economically vulnerable households.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.