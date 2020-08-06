Rwanda: Kigali Based Taxi-Motos to Use Cashless Payments From Mid-August

All taxi motos operating from the City of Kigali will not be allowed to operate without meters, starting on August 15, according to Patrick Nyirishema, Director-General at Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

Nyirishema announced the development during a press conference that was held at the City of Kigali headquarters on Wednesday, August 6.

He also explained that the long-waited move was mainly delayed by insufficient meters due to the coronavirus pandemic that halted importation of the devices.

"The delay is mainly attributed to the coronavirus which paused our progress of attaining meters" However, "We now have enough meters that can satisfy all moto operators in the city"

Nyirishema mentioned that over 19500 Kigali based taxi motos out of 26000 (75%) have been registered in the system and is optimistic that the remainder will have completed the process in the remaining 10 days.

Pudence Rubingisa, the Kigali City Mayor said the move will elevate the city's ambitions to become a smart city.

"As you all know we are working towards becoming a smart city and we have progressed in a number of sectors including the transport sector." He added, "We don't want to leave taxi motos behind this innovation," Rubingisa said.

Additionally, the mayor applauded the co-operation shown by taxi motos towards containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"So far I think taxi motos have tried to co-operate with the existing measures put in place, and this is a good step. I urge those who are still violating the rules to adhere to the measures as we fight the pandemic."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda National Police spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera echoed the same sentiments citing that overall taxi motos have been compliant with the measures while some are still hesitant.

However, as the deadline approaches, Kabera urged them to get the devices in time because no excuse will be allowed.

"We are informed that this is not something new. They have for long been trained and sensitized. So I don't expect to see a motorcyclist without a meter carrying a passenger beyond the deadline"

He further urged passengers to embrace cashless payments as the government battles the coronavirus.

What are the regulated prices?

According to RURA, passengers will pay Rwf300 for the first two kilometers and the additional kilometers will be charged Rwf133.

On the other hand, no passenger will be charged for the first 10 minutes waiting time. The regulator announced that only after the ten-minute period, will the passenger be required to pay Rwf21 for every minute.