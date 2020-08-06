Rwanda Reports 15 More Covid-19 Recoveries

5 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, August 05, recorded 15 new Covid-19 recoveries and 5 confirmed cases.

This is the second consecutive day that the country reported more recoveries than positive cases.

Of the new cases, according to the Ministry of Health, four were detected in Kigali among residents of the City's high risk groups.

Another new case was confirmed in Nyagatare District.

The results were obtained from 4,598 Covid-19 sample tests.

Last month, in an interview with The New Times, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) explained that Kigali's high risk group is made up of people who were in detention and transit centres.

He added that the cluster also involves people who might have come in contact with this group of people.

So far, the country has conducted a total of 283,055 Covid-19 sample tests since mid-March and reported 2,104 Covid-19 cases, of whom 1,237 have already recovered.

Also, five people so far succumbed to the pandemic in the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

