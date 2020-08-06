Rwanda: New Kiyovu Coach Karekezi Expected in Kigali This Week

6 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda football legend Olivier Karekezi is expected in the country on Saturday, August 8, where he will be taking over as SC Kiyovu's head coach.

Karekezi, currently living in Sweden with his family, was confirmed as the club's new manager in June following the sacking of former interim coach Emmanuel Ruremesha.

"He will jet in on August 8 around 7pm," Theodore Ntarindwa, SC Kiyovu vice-president, told Times Sport on Tuesday.

The 37-year old, who retired from competitive football in 2013, previously coached Rayon Sports in the Rwanda Premier League from July 2017 to February 2018 where he guided the Blues to three titles - including the Super Cup - during his brief stint.

With the appointment of Karekezi and the recent signing spree, SC Kiyovu will be looking to end their long wait for a first league title next season. However, the Green Baggies will have to overcome usual big guns APR and Rayon among other hopeful contenders.

Kiyovu have been the busiest side in the ongoing transfer window, having secured the services of national team's first goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and left-back Eric Irambona from Rayon, Nigerian striker Samsom Babua from Sunrise and Eric Ngendahimana from Police.

The six-time champions, who clinched their last league title in 1993, have also signed Burundi internationals Omar Ngandu and Abed Bigirimana.

Fondly known as 'Danger man' during his playing days, Karekezi made his debut for Rwanda in 2000 and would go on to represent the country for 13 years before announcing his retirement from international football in August 2013.

At 25 goals from 53 appearances, he is the country's all-time leading scorer.

