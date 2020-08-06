Malawi: Rumphi District Council Pledges Transparency in Renewed Covid-19 Response Plan

5 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Joel Chirwa and George Bulombola

Rumphi — Rumphi District Council officials have assured stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 that it will strive for transparency and accountability in implementing renewed response initiative to the pandemic.

The commitment was made Monday by the council's Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Frank Mkandawire at a Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) meeting which among others discussed K30 million government's grant meant for Covid-19 response.

Mkandawire said the council will tackle the pandemic by involving various public sectors and civil society organizations (CSOs) to enhance transparency in implementing the new response plan.

He said the council will implement the plan through cluster system approach comprising clusters of Water and Sanitation, Health, Food security, Education, Security, Social protection, Communication infrastructure and coordination.

"We would like to work on the weaknesses we encountered during the implementation of the initial plan," said Mkandawire.

Chairperson of Rumphi Civil Society Network, Peter Gondwe, said members of the network faced challenges on how they could come in to contribute towards the implementation of the initial response plan.

"We were left out. It would have been better if we were involved, as we felt we could assist in areas where there were shortfalls," said Gondwe.

There had been misunderstandings and mistrust amongst stakeholders during the implementation of the initial plan which had put much emphasis on the health sector.

Such challenges in some instances led to sit-in across the country by various government employees especially those who felt were left out.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.