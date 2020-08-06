Malawi: Rumphi District Council Pledges Transparency in Renewed Covid-19 Response Plan

Rumphi — Rumphi District Council officials have assured stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 that it will strive for transparency and accountability in implementing renewed response initiative to the pandemic.

The commitment was made Monday by the council's Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Frank Mkandawire at a Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) meeting which among others discussed K30 million government's grant meant for Covid-19 response.

Mkandawire said the council will tackle the pandemic by involving various public sectors and civil society organizations (CSOs) to enhance transparency in implementing the new response plan.

He said the council will implement the plan through cluster system approach comprising clusters of Water and Sanitation, Health, Food security, Education, Security, Social protection, Communication infrastructure and coordination.

"We would like to work on the weaknesses we encountered during the implementation of the initial plan," said Mkandawire.

Chairperson of Rumphi Civil Society Network, Peter Gondwe, said members of the network faced challenges on how they could come in to contribute towards the implementation of the initial response plan.

"We were left out. It would have been better if we were involved, as we felt we could assist in areas where there were shortfalls," said Gondwe.

There had been misunderstandings and mistrust amongst stakeholders during the implementation of the initial plan which had put much emphasis on the health sector.

Such challenges in some instances led to sit-in across the country by various government employees especially those who felt were left out.