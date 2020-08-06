Malawi: Newly Launch Kaios Phones to Bridge the Communication Gap

Lilongwe — Integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, has partnered with KaiOS Technologies to launch the most affordable 4G KaiOS-enabled smart feature phone in Malawi.

Priced at MK 24,999 (USD 33.9[1] ), the TNM Smart 4G will come with a value of MK28,000 USD 38[2] ), worth of bonuses comprising 500 MBs, 150 SMSs and free Caller Tune every month for six months. This offer makes it the most affordable 4G device in the history of mobile internet in Malawi.

According to TNM the phone will offer customers access to essential and popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Facebook, and many other applications unique to KaiOS.

TNM Plc Chief Executive Officer Michiel Buitelaar said this affordable device has been designed to suit the communication needs of first-time users and people in rural areas.

"These devices will help people to entertain and educate themselves or have broadband internet," he said.

The CEO said the 4G phone would help disseminate timely and accurate information on COVID-19 at a time when cases are escalating and the United Nations has warned of disastrous effects on the least developed countries, which include Malawi.

"The KaiOS phone comes with an easy-to-use interface, an in-house app called Life which features training and lessons related to digital literacy and other educational content. It also provides access to Google Assistant that allows first-time internet users to use voice to easily navigate and connect with the digital world, a thing which will address low digital literacy issues," said Buitelaar

"Smart 4G runs on a Mediatek MT6731 chipset, enabling 4G connectivity and other smartphone-like features such as Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. It has a 2.4" display, 4GB of storage (expandable to 32GB via microSD) and boasts a powerful battery which enables extended 8 hours of talk time," he said.

Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies, said: "As the first company to make KaiOS smart feature phones available in Malawi, the launch cements TNM's reputation as a pioneer in offering new services that help improve the lives of the country's people and increases economic prosperity."

" We will work with TNM to ensure that our devices carry content that is relevant and useful to the people of Malawi", said Codeville

For his part, new Information Minister Gospel Kazako commended TNM Plc for its unflinching efforts towards Malawi's economic development through investments in mobile internet technology and ICT.

"TNM Plc takes a long view. They have invested significantly in a 4G mobile internet network that has transformed the TNM network into one of the most reliable Internet service providers in Malawi," he said.

KaiOS Technologies powers an ecosystem of affordable digital products and services, and exists to empower people around the world through technology.

Currently with its flagship product, KaiOS, is the leading mobile operating system for smart feature phones with more than 135 million devices shipped in over 150 countries.

Kai's mission is to open up new possibilities for individuals, organizations, and societies by bringing mobile connectivity to the billions of people without internet in emerging markets, as well as providing those in established markets with an alternative to smartphones.

KaiOS is based on HTML5 and other open web technologies, devices running on the platform require limited memory, while still offering a rich user experience through access to apps like the Google Assistant, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and Google Maps.