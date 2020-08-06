Malawi: Government Warns Contractors Against Inflating Construction Costs

5 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Mzimba — Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MoLRD) has warned contractors who are constructing Mzimba Stadium and M'mbelwa District Council office complex against conniving with either politicians or public officers to inflate constract costs.

Deputy Minister responsible for the ministry, Harima Daudi was speaking Tuesday after touring construction works of the two projects.

Daudi said some corrupt people have for the past years been stealing government money by conniving with contractors to inflate construction costs.

"Do not allow ministers, members of parliament or councilors to coax you to inflate the costs of these projects. Once you are found doing this, government will not hesitate to arrest you," said Daudi.

She said the country would have developed to greater heights if tax payers' money was used for the intended purposes but corrupt people had been busy using the money for their personal benefit thereby robbing Malawians of development.

"The Tonse alliance government will make sure that funds are available so that all outstanding projects are completed in time," she said.

Managing Consultant for Manobec Limited which is constructing Mzimba Stadium, Darlington Matabwa said government's delay in disbursing payment has affected the timely completion of the 11, 500 seater stadium.

"The initial cost of the stadium was K2.6 billion but now it's at K4.5 billion. This is due to some additional components which were not considered at the commencement of the project," Matabwa said.

