Malawi: Menstrual Health Critical to Girl Child Education - Cahesh

5 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Campaign for Health Education Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH) project coordinator, Lucy Nkhoma says it is important for menstrual hygiene to be mainstreamed in social life for it to be accepted as a normal topic in society so as to secure girl child education.

Nkhoma made the remarks on Tuesday during a day's orientation of key community structures on issues of menstrual health and hygiene aimed at mainstreaming the topic in societal discourse.

Speaking during the orientation Nkhoma insinuated that menstrual health is one of the key elements affecting the girl child's education, therefore there was need for proper consideration on it.

"Research has shown that when a girl is menstruating and there are no proper hygienic supplies for her to use chances are that she'll miss school for fear of shame. Additionally menstrual health is also about a girl knowing how her menstrual circle works so that even if she engages in sexual activity she can still avoid pregnancy and remain in school," Nkhoma said.

Recently statistics from the District Health Office revealed that over 5,000 girls from Phalombe district became pregnant from January to June this year, with around 3,000 of them being school going.

Commenting on the issue, Senior Chief Nazombe who also attended the orientation meeting said it was very important for parents to be engaging their children on issues of menstrual health without regarding it as a taboo.

The Chief said avoiding discussing the topic in society is one of the reasons girls are getting pregnant and dropping out of school each day.

CAHESH is implementing a WASH project in Phalombe and Chikwawa districts in which among other things issues of menstrual health are considered critical.</

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.