Malawi: Migration Governance Crucial to National Development-IOM

Pic By MANA

Lilongwe, August 5, 2020 International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Malawi working under the United Nations (UN) Migration Agency, Mpilo Nkomo has said migration governance is crucial to enhancing the development of the country.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) Assessment Stakeholders Induction Workshop which was held at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mkomo said good migration governance positively contributes to the social economic development of the country.

"Good migration governance usually contributes towards social economic development of the country, for example we have a lot of Malawians in diaspora and these people can usually contribute to the development of Malawi through various ways such as new skills development.

"For example, Malawians who do jobs like farming outside the country like in South Africa they gain added farming skills and they apply those skills when they return to the country and this advances the country's farming sector hence enhancing social economic development of the country," Nkomo said.

He therefore commended the Government of Malawi for its commitment in managing issues of migration saying that currently the country is making tremendous progress in as far as migration is concerned.

"I commend the Government of Malawi for its commitment in managing issues of migration, Malawians are able to go to various countries including South Africa and Europe without problems and currently Malawi is doing quite well in terms of migration," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also applauded the government for developing the Migration Profile which has contributed to the development of Malawi National Migration Policy and National Labour Migration Policy among others.

However, he said that there is still need for the government to develop additional policies aimed at managing migration issues in the country.

He further said that, his organisation is devoted to assisting the Malawi Government in managing migration in order to create investment opportunities that would help in maintaining social economic development of the country.

"As IOM we are committed to supporting the government in managing migration issues, we want to assist in mapping skills gap and creating investment opportunities through informing the diaspora community the areas which they can invest in the country and help in building social economic development," he explained.

In her remarks, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sekani Tembo hailed IOM for assisting the government in addressing issues of migration in the country, saying that its gesture would help improve the country's development.