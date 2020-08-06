Botswana: Baa Cancels Competitions

5 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has once again experienced a set back due to the current lockdown of Greater Gaborone in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Owing to that, BAA has been forced to cancel the track and field competitions, which were scheduled for August 8 and 22 in Gaborone.

Athletes had already started training in preparation for the competitions and the 2021 Olympic Qualifiers in December 2020.

The association has also indicated that they would wait for the health authorities to give guidance going forward.

In an interview with BOPA, BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso said it was unfortunate that their plans were once again derailed, adding that they had lost a lot of time in terms of preparations and competitions.

He indicated that the athletes and coaches were psychologically prepared to compete in order to gauge their progress level.

Theetso said this might therefore force the Association to seek counselling for the athletes.

He further said other events scheduled for October, November and December would go on as planned unless the health authorities advise otherwise.

The BAA Vice President indicated that the athletes would still continue to train individually during the lockdown period, expressing hope that the lockdown would be eased until the first race.

According to 200 and 400-metre sprinter, Gaone Maotoanong, the situation was frustrating.

"It is like taking five steps forward and 10 steps backward."

He indicated that due to the breaks in preparations, they would end up failing to meet their targets.

Maotoanong said currently his training was not effective since he trained alone without partners and the coach for guidance and to monitor progress level.

