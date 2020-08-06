Zimbabwe: Muchehiwa Taken for Dialysis Treatment As His Condition Deteriorates

6 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bed-ridden  Tawanda Muchehiwa has been transferred from a local private hospital to Mpilo central hospital for dialysis treatment.

The nephew to ZimLive Editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu, was severely assaulted by suspected state security agents following his abduction Thursday last week in Bulawayo city centre.

Following the ordeal, Muchehiwa went missing, prompting media rights group, Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) to approach the High Court to challenge his continued detention by state agents.

On Saturday, Bulawayo High Court Judge, Martin Makonese ordered police to bring Muchehiwa before a magistrate court before 72 hours upon being served with the order.

The Judge also declared Muchehiwa's detention illegal.

In compliance with Justice Makonese's order, police Tuesday presented a badly brutalised Muchehiwa before magistrate, Shepard Munjanja.

The court was forced to sit at the Tredgold magistrates court driveway entrance as Muchehiwa could not walk or talk.

Journalists and Muchehiwa's relatives were not allowed to attend the makeshift court proceedings.

Muchehiwa's lawyer, Sithole said Muchehiwa's condition deteriorated Wednesday and was rushed to Mpilo hospital for dialysis.

"The assault affected his kidneys. He was rushed to Mpilo central hospital for dialysis," confirmed the lawyer.

Mathuthu's home was ransacked by police on the same evening Muchehiwa was arrested.

The journalist's other nephew, Advent appeared in court Friday and was granted free bail by magistrate.

He is facing charges of inciting violence against government ahead of foiled July 31 national protests organised by Zimbabwe's opposition and civic groups.

