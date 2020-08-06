Zimbabwe: Deputy Youth Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

Youth Sport Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire has disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Posting on his social media platforms Machakaire urged those he had close contacts to get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am urging all those I met recently to go and get tested and then get into self quarantine," he said.

Several people who commented on his post hailed him for coming out in the open about his Covid-19 status.

"This is high level of maturity and professionalism. Most people especially high ranking officials are just going around even after they met people with Covid-19. Some of them have tested positive but they are not saying it," said social media user.

Several government officials have gone into isolation following the death of Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri who died from Covid-19.

Machakaire is one of the few government officials to come in the open after testing positive to the global pandemic.