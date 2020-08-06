Nigeria: Lagos Establishes Registration Centres for Job Seekers

The Lagos State government, through its Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, has established five registration centres spread across the state where job seekers or people who are under-employed can register their details.

The centres are located at the Epe Local Government Secretariat, Ita Marun; Eti-Osa LG Secretariat, Igbo Efon, Lekki; Ikorodu LG Secretariat, opposite General Hospital; Ojo LG Secretariat, Olojo Drive; and Oshodi-Isolo LG Secretariat, Oyetayo Street, Bolade.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, disclosed that the state government would reposition the five job registration centres to meet internationally acceptable standards.

Arobieke, during a working visit to the centres, noted that the essence of the centres was to capture all the unemployed people who desired to be gainfully employed or wished to become entrepreneurs.She explained that the job centres were designed to take care of the job needs of the people, while also filling the skill gaps between the employers of labour and job seekers.

"The job centres are for the citizens of Lagos to register their employment status and for entrepreneurs that desire top skills in their various trades," she said.

Arobieke said that the Ministry would come up with a robust media campaign to create more awareness and sensitization for the centres and solicited for the cooperation of the local government chairmen

where the centres are situated towards achieving the government's wealth creation and employability goals.