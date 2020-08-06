Botswana: Ongoing Elephant Operation Successful

Selebi Phikwe — In the first operation of its kind between the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and Limpopo Lipadi Private Game Reserve, 14 out of the targeted 20 bull elephants have been translocated to Makgadikgadi National Park and Nxai Pan National Park.

This was revealed in an interview Tuesday by principal wildlife warden Mr Thekiso Thekiso on the backdrop of an ongoing translocation operation of the elephants which commenced July 23.

Mr Thekiso said the translocation came as a result of consultation between the department and Limpopo limpadi Private Game Reserve management who were concerned about the degradation of vegetation in area caused by elephant overpopulation.

An agreement was reached between the two parties to translocate 20 bull elephants to Makgadikgadi National Park and Nxai Pan National Park.

He said the operation had gone smoothly since commencing due to the cooperation of all stakeholders. Mr Thekiso explained that conservation was the department's ultimate objective hence the decision to translocate the elephants rather than having them slaughtered or hunted.

Further, he said there was an agreement in place between government and game farm owners to move animals to more conducive areas in case of high population increase.

The cost of the current operation was incurred by the game farm and business partners whereas the department monitored the safety of the animals by ensuring they were handled accordingly until they reached their designated destination, he said.

Mr Thekiso said the department was aware of human-wildlife conflict hence the translocation of the elephants to a place of safety where they would be monitored through means of collaring or markings on their tusks.

Stressing the importance of animals, he said if Botswana continued taking good care of its animals, it would impact positively on its tourism industry.

In a related interview, Dr Eric Verrynne of Vet & Agric Consultants said research was done prior to undertaking the operation. "It was a well-planned investigation before deciding where to take them," said Dr Verrynne.

The private game reserve's general manager, Mr Glen Macdonald said the aim was to ensure bio-diversity but it was unfortunate that there were now too many elephants in the area.

He explained that there were basic options of dealing with increased animal populations which included slaughtering or hunting but the ideal was translocation. He said some shareholders raised funds that were required to translocate the 20 bull elephants to a much wider location with good forage.

So far 14 bull elephants had already been translocated, he said. Mr Macdonald said the translocation would enable the reserve to increase diversity and protect all big trees in the area.

Source : BOPA