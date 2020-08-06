Southern Africa: Troika Talks DRC

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi participating in a virtual SADC Organ Troika Summit at the State House in Gaborone yesterday.

He is the incoming chair of the SADC Organ Politics, Defence and Security, which is currently chaired by Zimbabwe.

The summit deliberated on issues of peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zambia participated as the outgoing chair of the Organ while Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania participated as the Force contributing countries.

President Masisi was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow and Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng.

Source : BOPA