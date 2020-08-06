Somalia: Somali Military Court Acquits Radio Journalist Mohamed Abdiwahab Nuur

5 August 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)
press release

Nairobi, August 5, 2020--In response to a Somali military court's decision today to acquit radio journalist Mohamed Abdiwahab Nuur of charges of murder and being a member of the militant group Al-Shabaab, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:

"We are glad that the military court affirmed Mohamed Abdiwahab Nuur's innocence of trumped-up charges after nearly five months of unjust detention, and we welcome his freedom," said CPJ sub-Saharan Africa Representative Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities should now provide guarantees that Mohamed can live and practice journalism free from state harassment."

Mohamed, also known as Abuuja, was detained on March 7 by Somalia's national intelligence agency and held without contact with his family after officials accused him of murder and being a member of Al-Shabaab, according to CPJ's reporting. Mohamed, an editor with the privately owned Radio Hiigsi, was tried in a military court on August 3, and today the military court acquitted him of all charges, according to his lawyer, Dahir Mohamed Ali, and Somali Journalists Syndicate secretary general Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, both of whom spoke to CPJ via messaging application, and news reports.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.