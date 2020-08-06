Somalia: Well Known Somali Elder Shot Dead in Lower Juba

A group of armed men have shot and killed a renowned elder and his wife in the Afmadow district of Lower Juba on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Qoqani in Afmadow district.

Witnesses confirmed to Radio Dalsan that young men armed with pistols shot dead Ahmed Omar Mohamed and his wife killing them on the spot.

After the shooting Somali police officers reached the scene and cordoned it off for investigation however no suspect was arrested for the murder according to an eyewitness.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesdays killing

But, such killings are often carried out by al Qaeda linked Al Shabaab, a group battling the Somali army and African Union troops over a decade in the war-ravaged nation of Somalia.