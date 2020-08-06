Liberia: President Accepts Resignation of Laa Boss Nuquay - Ex-Speaker Mum On Margibi Senate Race

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Mr. Emmanuel Nuquay, Director General of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

Mr. Nuquay, a former speaker of the House of Representative, who was running mate to former Vice President Joseph Boakai in the 2017 presidential elections, is expected to contest the Midterm Senatorial elections for Margibi County although he told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, he has not yet made a decision.

In a statement Wednesday, the President thanked Mr. Nuquay for his service to the nation as head of the LAA and also wished him well in his new endeavors. The Liberian Chief Executive appointed Mr. Nuquay to the position in 2018, few weeks after his inauguration.

Mr. Nuquay was elected to the House of Representatives in the 2005 general elections representing, Margibi District No. 5 on the ticket of the former ruling Unity Party.

In 2014, Mr. Nuquay formed the People's Unification Party along with Senator Henry Yallah, Sumo Kupee and Jim Tonolah, who was elected Senator, in the December 2014 Special Elections.

Mr. Nuquay, according to sources will likely run on the ticket of the PUP in the upcoming Midterm elections, if he ultimately decides, as the ruling CDC has already tipped District No. 2 Representative, Ivar K. Jones as its candidate.

Mr. Nuquay, contacted Wednesday said he has not made a decision on whether or not he will contest. "I'm going to set up the management team on my farm, that's the first priority right now."