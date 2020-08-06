Cameroon: Social Media Networks Consolidate Position

The advent of the coronavirus pandemic with restrictive measures to contain its propagation has imposed different ways of carrying out political activities.

Political stakeholders the world over are back to the drawing board mapping out different strategies of carrying out their activities both during the current period of the coronavirus pandemic and the post-COVID-19 period as the world health crisis has imposed a different way of doing things.

The detection of the first case of the coronavirus in Cameroon and the introduction of government's response strategy on March 17, 2020 that contained major restrictive measures came just on the eve of the celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM). In order to respect the COVID-19 restrictive measures that limited gatherings to less than 50 people, movement and physical distancing between people, CPDM authorities prescribed commemoration of the party's anniversary without the hitherto popular rallies. Then, came the 48th anniversary of Cameroon's National Day on May 20, 2020 in which the President of the Republic, Paul Biya instructed that there were to be no public manifestations. These two major events commemorated without public manifestations were a clear signal that different strategies have to be introduced in political life should stakeholders harken to the measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and different governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has come at a time that besides the traditional media, the use of social media is spreading by lips and bounds. Different political stakeholders that had already been making use of the social media networks will have to intensify and diversify their usage. Cameroon's Head of State, President Paul Biya announced his bid for re-election in the October 7, 2018 through social media network tweeter. During the election campaigns many candidates used social media networks such as tweeter, facebook, WhatsApp and Integram .

With the COVID-19 pandemic, political stakeholders who had hitherto been using social media networks would have to perfect the usage. Political mobilisation and communication would henceforth make abundant use of the social media networks taking in to account the fact that the gathering of crowds is prohibited and in every circumstance, physical distancing has to be scrupulously respected.

Different institutions in charge of elections starting from the registration phase through campaigning to voting, vote counting and the proclamation of results should now start to strategise on how to make use of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) at all the phases. Online registration and electronic voting would have to become the way of life.

Videoconferencing that world leaders are currently using in place of the used-to-be held popular summits, conferences and other international gatherings has to be adopted by political stakeholders.