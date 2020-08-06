Cameroon: Disapora - Jean Pierre Nsame Wins Golden Boot

5 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The former SCO Angers forward becomes only the third Cameroonian to win the domestic Golden boot in the 21st century.

Jean Pierre Nsame has won the golden boot trophy of the Swiss Super League. Nsame finished as top scorer of the Swiss Super League after Young Boys Berne beat St. Gallen 3-1 on Monday. The emblematic Cameroonian forward has ended his unforgettable 2019-2020 season in the finest possible way. The Swiss Super League lead scorer scored twice in the final game of the season while his compatriot, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu replaced him and scored the other goal. The game ended on a 3-1 final score for Young Boys Berne who were already champions before kick-off. The two goals from the League's top scorer Jean-Pierre Nsamé took his league tally to 32 in 32 League games this season and made his season tally to a record 38 goals in 42 games.

The above tally implies Nsamé surpassed Young Boys Berne legend Seydou Doumbia's 10-year record of 30 goals in a season and in the process bettered Samuel Eto'o's 2008-2009 Cameroonian record of 30 goals in a season in Europe in the 21st century (becoming the highest Cameroonian scorer per season in a European top-flight Championship) and becomes the highest scoring African in the Swiss Super League.

The former SCO Angers forward becomes only the third Cameroonian to win the domestic Golden boot in the 21st century. He is also the leading African scorer in Europe this season. Nsamé also wins the first top scorer award in a top-flight championship which is the second in his career after that of 2016 at then Swiss second tier side FC Servette. Young Boys Berne are champions with 76-points, eight better than second-placed St Gallen. Nsamé and his mates turn their eyes on their Swiss Cup quarter final game on Thursday against FC Luzern.

