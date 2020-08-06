Cameroon: South West Dev't - SOWEDA Resumes Road Maintenance

Five Buea peripheral villages are now linked by a 10-kilometre stretch of road enabling produce evacuation and greater mobility.

Thanks to the South West Development Authority (SOWEDA), the villages of Bokwaongo, Bwassa, Likombe, Mapanja and Bonjongo in the Buea Council area are now linked with a rehabilitated earth road. The road whose works kicked off in May, 2020, costing FCFA 26,791,300 was handed over to the beneficiary populations last 24 July, 2020.

The Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Abdouraman, chaired the handing over ceremony in the Likombe village ceremonial ground after plying and checking the entire 10- kilometre stretch. Mr Abdouraman urged the population to revive community works to keep the road passable all-round the seasons. He rejoiced that after suffering in their enclave over the years the populations of the five villages now have an opportunity to carry out their economic and social activities through a sure road.

On the occasion of the handing-over, working tools were offered to the local road management committees to enable them carry out constant maintenance of the thoroughfare. Such tools included wheel barrows, manual rammers, shovels, spades, pick axes, crow bars, cutlasses, rakes and hand files. The purpose of the road, as explained by the engineers, was to facilitate evacuation of produce, enhance development, ease up mobility and link up the peripheral settlements to the central markets of Buea.

The SOWEDA General Manager, Dr. Besong Ntui Ogork, told the villagers that it was the beginning of more amenities to come like the potable water scheme planned to be installed in the area any time soon. Dr. Besong called on the cheering and chanting beneficiary population to maintain their road to derive maximum use of the road. He admonished other settlements in the South West to copy from the case of the beneficiary villages of Buea to create a conducive and security atmosphere so that development projects can also be implemented in the areas too. Traditional rulers of the fiver villages through their spokesperson, Chief Luma Francis Ndumbe of Likombe, praised SOWEDA and Government for the gesture but request for a dependable water supply for the area.