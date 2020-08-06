Cameroon: Portuguese Football Championship - Meyong Ze New Manager of Vitoria Setubal

The 39-year-old striker is the first black to head a Portuguese club side.

Former Indomitable Lions attacker, Albert Meyong Ze, has been appointed head coach of Portuguese First Division side Victoria Setubal. The 39-year-old striker is the first black to head a Portuguese club side. Meyong Ze began his coaching career with Vitoria Setubal as interim coach, a club he knows very well.

In October 2019 he was appointed as interim coach and he became the first Cameroonian to head a major European championship. He took over as interim coach at the ninth playing day of the Portuguese championship. That was after the resignation of the Portuguese coach Sandro Mendes a few days before. Sandro Mendes was forced to resign with several matches without results. The team was on the 11th position with one match won, five draws and two defeats. Consequently Meyong Ze, former striker of the club and member of the technical staff for almost two years, was given the task of preparing the ninth playing day.

Albert Meyong Ze began his job on October 27, 2019 and played his first championship match four days later. The former Indomitable Lions attacker began his first steps as coach on November 31, 2019. Vitoria FC his club played away on the ninth playing day against Santa Clara. The matched ended in a 1-1 draw. As interim coach he got a good mastery of the team which he began as a player between 2000 and 2005.

He spent most of his professional career in Portugal, amassing Primeira Liga totals of 231 matches and 79 goals over 13 seasons and representing mainly in the competition Vitória de Setúbal (seven years) and Braga (three and a half). Meyong appeared with Cameroon at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations. Meyong played for the Cameroon national team for over five years, his debut coming in 2004. He also represented his country at the 2000 Summer Olympics, where he won a gold medal.