Kenya: New Player With British Backing Enters Kenya's Betting Market

6 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's sports' betting industry is headed for interesting times following the entry of a new company with backing from billionaire British investors.

Triple 5bet which will officially be launched in Kenya soon, has received the nod from the Betting Control and Licensing Board [BCLB).

The company has partnered with one of the largest betting outlets in the UK, according to Triple5bet Operations Manager Jack Spencer, which will be unveiled during the launch.

Following partnership with deep pocketed investors, Triple 5bet is bringing a gaming experience never seen before in this country, including the largest ever jackpot payout.

"It could be anywhere in the range of Ksh100 million to Ksh500million," revealed Spencer.

In 2001, a roof repair man in the UK placed a Sh1.50 bet in an English Premier League match and won nearly Sh300mn.

Triple5bet will bring this international gaming experience to Kenya, through the enormous variety of sports, quality odds, free bets, virtual games and live gaming.

In addition, Triple 5bet will offer the latest sporting news and cutting-edge pre-match and post-match analysis. This will equip punters with relevant information that'll enable them place winning bets.

It has also emerged that Triple5bet's UK partners are already in talks with various sporting teams in the country, on possibilities of sponsorship.

"It's noteworthy that our focus is mainly on teams at grassroots level. Our motive is to hone sporting talent. This will potentially accord young sportspeople a path to livelihood as well as bring sporting glory to the country," says Spencer.

