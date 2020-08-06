Liberia: President Weah Dismisses EPA Director Blama

5 August 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

-

President George Weah (left) earlier accused EPA Executive Director Nathaniel Blama (right) of violating preventive health protocols at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), announcing him as Liberia's index case of the Coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

President George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect Mr. Nathaniel Blama, Executive Director of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr. Blama who was recently reinstated by the President was dismissed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for acts of fraud.

Mr. Blama on March 7, 2020, unilaterally signed a US$20 million contract without the signatures of the Ministers of Justice and Finance contrary to the law and established governmental principles and procedures.

An investigation conducted by the Ministry of Justice established that Mr. Blama did not adhere to legal requirements, standards procedures regarding the selling of the Government of Liberia assets.

Meanwhile, President Weah has warned he will not entertain any unscrupulous behavior of any government officials. The President reiterated his zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Mr. Randall M. Dobayou, Deputy Executive Director of EPA will act as head of the entity pending the appointment of an Executive Director.

