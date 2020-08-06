Somalia: Three Killed, Several Injured After Minibus Crash in Berbera Road

Three people have died after a minibus they were traveling in collided with a car Buurta Sheikh along the Berabeba and Burao town road.

According to a resident several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in the Wednesday crash.

The resident said among the dead was the minibus driver and several other passengers were wounded.

"The minibus driver headed towards Berbera was overtaking vehicles and was over speeding when the accident occurred at around midday," said Ilyas a resident.

Residents reached the scene of the accident and made emergency help for the injured, and the injured were taken to Berbera General Hospital.

On several occasions, such incidents have resulted in death and injuries on the outskirts of Berbera, Somaliland, and most of the accidents are attributed to the roads in the city.