Zimbabwe: Human-Wildlife Conflicts Escalate

Ten game rangers have been trained to manage the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in Muzarabani District, Mashonaland Central Province, especially in Ward 27's Museredza village.

The development follows the killing of a number of villagers in the last few months, with a child being trampled to death by an elephant in Ward 24 recently.

Efforts to track down the jumbo were in vain after it reportedly crossed into Mozambique. The training programme for game rangers has been supported by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF).

Muzarabani Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mrs Ennie Gwachiwa said the training of the rangers would ensure communities were better positioned to manage the conflict. The district is also working towards reviving Campfire programmes to educate communities on how to co-exist with wild animals.

"We have a lot of human-wildlife conflicts in the district, especially in Ward 27. Elephants have destroyed crops and lives. Ten game rangers were trained in Masvingo at Mushandike College of Wildlife Management recently and they have been camping and protecting people in Ward 27," she said. Mrs Gwachiwa added that they have started the resuscitation of Campfire programmes in 19 wards in Muzarabani District.

Communities have embraced the program, and it is hoped that villagers will accept the animals once the program starts to generate income.