Zimbabwe: Quiet Season for Karateka

6 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

This week would have seen Zimbabwe's top karateka, Samson Muripo, taking part at the sixth So-Kyokushin International Karate Championship tournament "Oishi Cup" in Iran.

It is the biggest event of So-kyokushin, in the Middle East.

It was expected to run from Tuesday until tomorrow, with fighters from across the globe taking part.

The four-day international event was expected to start with an International Kyokushin Karate seminar.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was called off.

The seasoned fighter had hoped to find consolation at the tournament following the postponement of Second So-kyokushin World karate tournament scheduled to take place in Shizuoka, Japan, in April but was moved to 2021.

Muripo, who won a world title last October in Moscow, Russia, was hoping for another successful year.

But, it appears, he will not be involved in any fights this year.

Muripo said he remains positive, despite the setbacks caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a situation affecting everyone across the world hence I take it as the will of God," he said.

"I am training as usual, though in a different atmosphere. I will cross the bridge when I get there, that is, when the situation normalises.

"Kyokushin is a way of life hence we keep the fire burning inside ourselves, training very hard to the best of our abilities.

"Experience in training will guide us all the way and we pray for protection from the pandemic."

Local events have also been put on hold as the country continues to fight the pandemic. With dojos, and most of the gyms closed, many of the instructors have resorted to online training, with individuals training in their homes to stay fit.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.