Zimbabwe: Quiet Season for Karateka

This week would have seen Zimbabwe's top karateka, Samson Muripo, taking part at the sixth So-Kyokushin International Karate Championship tournament "Oishi Cup" in Iran.

It is the biggest event of So-kyokushin, in the Middle East.

It was expected to run from Tuesday until tomorrow, with fighters from across the globe taking part.

The four-day international event was expected to start with an International Kyokushin Karate seminar.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was called off.

The seasoned fighter had hoped to find consolation at the tournament following the postponement of Second So-kyokushin World karate tournament scheduled to take place in Shizuoka, Japan, in April but was moved to 2021.

Muripo, who won a world title last October in Moscow, Russia, was hoping for another successful year.

But, it appears, he will not be involved in any fights this year.

Muripo said he remains positive, despite the setbacks caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a situation affecting everyone across the world hence I take it as the will of God," he said.

"I am training as usual, though in a different atmosphere. I will cross the bridge when I get there, that is, when the situation normalises.

"Kyokushin is a way of life hence we keep the fire burning inside ourselves, training very hard to the best of our abilities.

"Experience in training will guide us all the way and we pray for protection from the pandemic."

Local events have also been put on hold as the country continues to fight the pandemic. With dojos, and most of the gyms closed, many of the instructors have resorted to online training, with individuals training in their homes to stay fit.