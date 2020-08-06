Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Binga Teacher Runs Over, Kills Pedestrian Colleague

A morning joy ride by three Binga High School teachers ended in tragedy on Sunday after a car driven by an unlicensed colleague hit a workmate who was walking on the roadside, causing her death.

The deceased, 36-year-old Siphilisiwe Zulu was walking on the right side of the road around 8 in the morning when she was hit from the back by a car driven by Kefasi Muradzi.

Muradzi was in the company of Trish Kaunda (age not given) and Kelvin Gozhorai (38) all teachers and residing at the school's compound.

An unlicensed Muradzi (39) has been charged with culpable homicide following the accident, after Zulu was certified dead on arrival to Binga District Hospital.

Zulu also resided at the school's compound.

According to a police report, Muradzi was speeding when the accident occurred near Binga Police Station gate.

The vehicle was going towards the hospital, from the school.

"The cause of the accident is speeding," reads part of the police report.

"What happened is that on 2 August in the morning, Kefasi Muradzi was driving along the Rest Camp-Hospital road with two passengers on board.

"Upon reaching the 4km peg, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Siphilisiwe Zulu who was walking on the right side of the road going in the same direction."

The vehicle overturned and landed in a ditch on its right side injuring the three occupants.

Zulu was hit and fell off the road where she lay motionless.

She was rushed to Binga District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Muradzi sustained serious head injuries while Kaunda and Gozhorai suffered lacerations and bruises on hands and were are all admitted to the hospital.

Police said Muradzi failed to produce a driver's licence and had been charged with culpable homicide for the death of Zulu. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Police impounded the vehicle whose front and windscreen were extensively damaged.