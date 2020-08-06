Malawi: Chakwera Grant an Audience to PAC On 'Issues of National Importance'

President Lazarus Chakwera has granted an audience with the leadership of Public Affairs Committee (PAC) this Thursday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, State House has confirmed.

State House director of communication and presidential executive assistant, Sean Kampondeni said: "Yes, I can confirm that the President has indeed granted an audience to PAC tomorrow in Lilongwe."

While PAC executive secretary Robert Phiri said the meeting among others, will discuss several "issues of national importance".

Phiri said the quasi-religious group will also use the meeting as an opportunity to outline the role of PAC to the new leadership despite Chakwera coming from a clerical background.

Founded in 1992 by several religious groups initially to facilitate dialogue during the transition from one-party to plural politics, PAC has been instrumental in its advocacy role despite some quarters accusing it of shifting away from this role and being more political.