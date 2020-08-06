Malawi: Kamuzu Stadium to Be Demolished for New Sports Arena Not Njamba - Ulemu

Youth and Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama has said the Kamuzu Stadium will be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a new sports arena and not the plans of the previous regime to build an new stadium ar Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Msungama said there was no logic in building a new stadum - projected to cost K110 billion - barely a kilometre away from an existing facility.

He said government may consider the option of demolishing the current ageing stadium to put up a totally new structure in that place.

"Kamuzu Stadium is historically an icon and centrally located. We are better off to demolish it and build a modern facility on the same spot," said Msungama.

Msungama said Njamba does not have enough space to accommodate stadium and a sports complex, including an indoor netball court.

Built over 60 years ago by colonists, the Kamuzu Stadium is the oldest stadium in the country.

Over the years, the stadium's condition dilapidated and about three quarters of the stands were most recently condemned for being in poor condition.

Government structural engineers already condemned the stadium in 2012 after serious cracks were discovered in most of the stands, a development that led to the closure of the facility on the grounds that it was a hazard to society.

The stadium was reopened after some concerned supporters petitioned government on lack of football venues in Blantyre.