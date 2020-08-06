Malawi: Ministers Mia, Lowe Convoy Draws Public Fire

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

About 60 vehicles were on Wednesday tailing two ministers in the southern region where they were on duty, drawing public fire that the motorcade is sprawling.

Minister of Transport Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president, has an entourage of 27 vehicles as he inspected Thyolo-Thkerani to Makhanga road and East Bank road.

Minister of Agricultural, Lobin Lowe, had about 28 vehicles on his duty tour in the Lower Shire on familiarisation tour.

Lowe was accompanied by his deputy Agnes Nkusankhoma. They visited five irrigation schemes in the Lower Shire

Most of the vehicles were big fuel guzzlers.

The development comes as President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima are championing public sector reforms, aimed at reducing unnecessary expenditure while ensuring efficiency.

But the ministers while admitting the big motorcades, explained that not all vehicles came from their respective ministries rather from government departments and other institutions, which are stakeholders in the projects the ministers were attending to.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.