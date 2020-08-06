Malawi: Udf Appoints Dr Yusuf Mwawa As Acting Spokesman

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed former minister of education Dr Yusuf Mwawa as the party's acting National Publicity Secretary.

UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo made the announcement on Thursday , saying the appointment of Mwawa has been approved by party leader Atupele Muluzi.

"This follows the regrettable circumstances involving the arrest and subsequent charging of Ken Ndanga," reads the statement in part.

Padambo further said Mwawa who is substantively the party's National Director of Research will exercise the duties and responsibilities of the office of National Publicity Secretary until the judicial conclusion of the matter in which Ndanga is suspected to have been involved.

Ndanga is being charged with murder for his alleged involvement of torching UTM Party offices in Lilongwe which resulted in the death of three family members.

Selemani Tambala, a guard at the UTM offices, his wife Ayiles and son Shukuran were living in the office backyard and they died several days later at Kamuzu Central Hospital from severe burns arson attack.

Ndanga's case was committed to the High Court. He is yet to take plea or comment on the charges.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.