Nigeria: Plagiarism Checker 'NoCopyCopy' Launched in Higher Institutions

6 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

An App, NoCopyCopy, has been launched in Nigerian higher institutions to promote integrity of virtual knowledge experience in the global spread of the COVID-19.

The Chief Executive Officer of NoCopyCopy, Stephen Ojji, said in a statement that, "While these unprecedented times may have exposed the gaps in our education system, we believe technology will help to close them."

He acknowledged the varied contributions by tech entrepreneurs, saying, "but we've always believed that our endeavour is one of social impact in maintaining the integrity of virtual educational experiences."

He said with the increased supply of information as a product, it was important to safeguard the rights of authors and creators and ensure decorous exchange of information within this ecosystem, including creators, consumers, researchers and publishers.

He maintained that NoCopyCopy as a plagiarism checker, would help to provide proper referencing of intellectual work to students, lecturers, bloggers among others.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.