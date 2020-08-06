Tanzania: Simba Grab Quadruple of Titles

THE 2019/20 will remain a banner season for Simba after the Msimbazi street backed-side sealed a quadruple of titles yesterday.

The team's Women team- Simba Queens brought the Women League title yesterday, sealing the club's fourth title after opening the season with the Community Shield before adding the Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) titles.

Simba grabbed their first season title in August last year following their 4-2 win over Azam FC in October last year, then the Premier League after leading the league title race with 88 points while Yanga took the second place with 72 and the third-placed Azam finished with 70 points.

The third title was Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) as they smashed Namungo FC by 2-1 in the finals at Nelson Mandela, Sumbawanga.

The fourth win is the Women Mainland Premier League; is the first for the club since Simba Queens began playing in the league four years ago. JKT Queens were the defending champions, as they have lifted twice and Mlandizi Queens Once.

Simba Queens added the club their fourth title yesterday after securing 5-0 win over Baobab. Skipper Mwanahamisi Omary scored a brace while three other goals were netted by Opah Clement, Dotto Evarist and their goalie Zubeda Mgunda.

The massive win, has made Simba bag 53 points from 20 games they have played so far. In which Simba won 17 games, drew twice and lost once. Their opponents Baobab are now placed at the eighth place after collecting 22 points.

At the second place are JKT Queens who displayed their powerful dominance over TSC Queens. JKT won 5-2 with goals from Stumai Abdallah who netted a hat-trick, other goals came from Annastazia Katunzi and Mariam Seseme.

Adija Petro and Yusta Costantine scored consolation goals for TSC Queens. JKT Queens have collected 46 points while TSC are fixed at the second place from the bottom with 12 points.

In a thrilling game, Yanga Princess and Alliance Girls shared spoils in a 2-2 draw. Mwantumu Ramadhan scored a brace for Yanga while Alliance goals were netted by Alia Fikiri and Janeth Matulanga.

Following the results Alliance are fixed at the third place with 44 points and fifth-placed Yanga Princess have posted 34 points.

Panama Girls handed their home fans at Samora stadium in Iringa a big upset, after they lost by 4-0 to Kigoma Sisterz. Asia Juma and Nasra Hussein each netted a brace for the winners.

Kigoma Sisters' win has placed them at the seventh place, while their opponents Panama will face relegation after collecting four points and positioned at the bottom.

Ruvuma Queens made a good use of their home Majimaji stadium as they defeated Marsh Queens 4-1. Amina Ramadhan scored a hat trick and Aidary Zembindezi added a goal for Ruvuma while Kitenge Mulinda scored a consolation goal for Marsh Queens.

Mlandizi Queens added three points at their home stadium after beating Tanzanite 1-0. Anna Hezron only goal was enough to ensure Mlandizi victory.

Therefore, Mlandizi Queens have now bagged 32 points to settle at the sixth place while Tanzanite are positioned tenth with thirteen points.