Tanzania: Govt Modifies Travel Advisory to Limit Covid-19 Spread

THE government has slightly modified the Travel Advisory in efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the country

According to a statement here issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Prof Mabula Mchembe, the government modified the Travel Advisory No 4 of July 2020 and came up with version No 5 that became effective from yesterday.

In the new version, the government is seeking to accommodate additional measures thought of in relation to international travel.

According to Prof Mchembe, the government has been instituting various preventive measures with a goal to limiting the spread of Coronavirus in the country, after reviewing the current situation of the disease locally.

"We have observed a decreasing trend of admitted Covid-19 cases as evidenced by the closure of isolation/treatment centres," said the PS adding:

"Furthermore, despite opening public/private schools and resumption of sports' activities, the situation has remained safe. However, there is a likelihood of importation of cases from other countries.

"In the new Travel Advisory, from now on, all passengers whether foreigners or returning residents entering or leaving the country will be subjected to enhanced Covid-19 screening. However, the government insists, there will be no 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

"The new advisory is categorical that all travellers, whose countries or airlines require them to get tested for Covid-19 and turn to be negative, as a condition for travelling, will be required to present a certificate upon arrival.

"Travellers from other countries with symptoms and signs related to Covid-19 infections will undergo enhanced screening and may be tested for RT-PCR.

"Furthermore, crew members shall not be subjected to present negative Covid-19 certificate test as a condition of entry or departure. However, they will be screened for symptoms and signs in line with the country's protocol."

The new guideline further indicates that while in the country, all international travellers would observe and adhere to infection preventions and control measures such as hand hygiene, wearing masks and keeping physical distancing as deemed appropriate.

The ministry further indicated in the statement that all travellers would be required to truthfully fill out Travellers Surveillance Form available onboard or in any other transport means and submit them to Port Health Authorities upon arrival.

"On arrival or departure conveyances must provide Advance Passenger information so as to allow the Points of Entry Authorities to scrutinise the manifest for possible high-risk passenger identification.