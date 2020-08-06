Tanzania: Six-Team Volleyball Tournament Shifts Duel to Arusha

CCP College courts are in a good shape to the Six Northern Volleyball tournament whose shootout is on August 8 this year in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

The day-long event is organised by Mwanza-based Home Life Sports (HOLIS) in collaboration with Kilimanjaro Regional Volleyball Association (KRVA) and Arusha Regional Volleyball Association (ARVA).

According to Holis chairman, Majaliwa Mayunga, the preparation for the event has been finalised and teams have begun to arrive at the venue of the event.

He said six teams, three from Kilimanjaro and three others from Arusha, have confirmed to participate in the one-day tournament.

Mayunga named the Kilimanjaro-based teams as Mocu, Mwekau and New Generation, while from Arusha; there are Pentagon, ATC and Golden Wings.

According to the organisers, the event has been supported by Moshi FM, HOLIS, Swahana Basic Services (SBS) and Yaresh Media as the event's sponsors.

He said that tournament aims at breaking the gap between the two regions and bringing players together as they gear up to turn the game to the match middle-income earners.

"We are organising the event in order to harmonise friendship and also give players a chance to compete and showcase their talents.

"HOLIS has come to support the development of volleyball in Tanzania, we sees it's our responsibility too, but we cannot do everything on our own, we bet on support from associations, coaches, players and fans to reach the goal, we appeal the volleyball fraternity in Arusha and Kilimanjaro to come in a big number," he explained.

Mayunga added that volleyball players in all regions need equal platform to showcase their skills and HOLIS wants to do their part in breaking gaps among them for the individual and country's benefit.

He stressed that they started the event in Mwanza and now they want to extend is service in Kilimanjaro and Arusha before they introduce their services to other regions in future.

"We are very fortunate that we have received good response and cooperation from both Arusha and Kilimanjaro teams and associations," he said.

Mayunga noted that apart from competition, participants will be also involved in the discussions about help to develop the game in their regions.