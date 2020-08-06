Tanzania: After Dar, Malya Sports to Open Campus in Dodoma

THE government has announced plans to establish campus of Malya College of Sports Development (MCSD) in Dodoma after almost two months plans to have first campus outside Mwanza in Dar es Salaam.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and the Chief Government Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbasi unveiled yesterday in Dodoma during a special interview on the success of the fifth phase government with one of the capital city's FM stations.

Dr Abbasi disclosed that the aim of establishing the two campuses in the capital and commercial cities is to promote sports and provide opportunities for young people to acquire quality sports skills.

He further added that the college's Advisory board has approved the resolution to establish the two campuses in the named cities.

Apart from that he said the government has continued to improve infrastructure of the college which is located in Mwanza region and for this fiscal year the college has been allocated funds to increase a number of hostels, classrooms, and training grounds.

Moreover Abbasi enlightened that the government has put in place a system that manages the sports sector well including the National Sports Council (NSC) in collaboration with various affiliated sports federations and association.

"The fifth phase government has as well succeeded in increasing motivation of citizens in participation in sports activities with the aim of building a healthy nation.

He also mentioned that the government has continued to improve the infrastructure of the Uhuru stadium which has now been renamed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to honour the former President, Benjamin William Mkapa.

MCSD was established in 1979 as the government owned educational institution and since then the college started offering certificate courses in sports coaching education to cater for the shortage of coaches and sports practitioners in district councils and educational institutions in the country.

The college assumes its responsibilities as a government institution with its Advisory Board, which oversees the operations of the college under the auspice of Ministry of Information Culture Arts and Sports.