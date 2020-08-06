South Africa: Reminder - Call for Submission of Inputs On Ultra Bill

document

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is reminding the stakeholders and the interested people to submit written comments on the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill [B6 - 2020]. The deadline for the submissions is Friday, 7 August 2020 before end of business.

The Bill intends to amend the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act, 1991, so as to provide for the application for the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership, to provide for the notice of informing interested persons of an application to convert land tenure rights into ownership; to provide an opportunity for interested persons to object to the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership; to provide for the institution of inquiries to assist in the determination of land tenure rights; to provide for application to court by an aggrieved person for appropriate relief; to provide for the recognition of conversions that took effect in good faith in the past; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The Bill is in the various official languages in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, siSwati, isiNdebele, Sepedi, Setswana, Sesotho, Tshivenda and Xitsonga, and can be found on the parliamentary website - www.parliament.gov.za. Advertisements can be found at Parliamentary Democracy Offices in Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West provinces, and in the municipality offices in all the nine provinces. These offices will also be used as liaison points.

Written submissions must be directed to Ms Phumla Nyamza and be addressed to the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000, or can be e-mailed to pnyamza@parliament.gov.za, or faxed to 086 504 6848 by no later than 7 August 2020. In addition to the written comments, please indicate your interest in making a verbal virtual presentation at the virtual public hearings to be held on 18 and19 August 2020.

Copies of the Bill can be obtained from Ms Phumla Nyamza 021 403 3852, cell 083 709 8492 or at www.parliament.gov.za.