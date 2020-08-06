Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Best Hands to Cure Ailing Health Sector - Govt

6 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Small and Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni says Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was ideal for the highly demanding health ministry portfolio.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday dropped a bombshell through controversial appointment of the former military commander to double as substantive health minister.

This follows the recent sacking of Obadiah Moyo as health minister following his alleged involvement in a drug and kit tender scandal.

Chiwenga's appointment as health minister has caused public uproar with critics saying the VP does not have the best of relations with a restive national health staff.

Others feel the VP has trusted foreign hospitals with his own health challenges and was not the best person to preside over the country's ailing health system.

Chiwenga, who is battling chronic ailment, spent four consecutive months in a Chinese hospital last year receiving treatment.

Before that, he had run-ins with some striking health staff, responding with a 2018 sacking of 16 000 nurses for refusing a government directive to end their job action.

But addressing a post-cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Nyoni, who was standing in for Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said Chiwenga was a professional who could who had the rightful energies to turn around the fortunes of a sector that has seen endless job actions by staff over poor wages and working conditions.

"I want to assure the nation that now that we have a new minister and a new permanent secretary, the issues on health are going to be handled with professionalism and also from the good and strong team," Nyoni said.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube also weighed in saying government was confident the VP will bring new energies to save the collapsing health care system.

"The new minister in the form of the Vice President will add impetus to the delivery of service in the health sector," he said.

Chiwenga's appointment came a day after Mnangagwa also elevated Director of Health Services for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza to health permanent secretary.

While the Zimbabwe Nurses Association in a statement Wednesday, welcomed the appointment of the former military bosses to head the health ministry, it maintained the grievances raised by its members must be met before resuming work.

"Our reasonable demands are in the public domain. We look forward to being engaged on these on the basis of mutual respect, where our constitutional and labour rights to a fair wage and not to work in unsafe conditions are respected.

"Further, we look forward to having our demands acknowledged and met. As we have indicated before, we are unable to return back to work until this has been done," the association said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.