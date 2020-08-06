Gambia: JIFORM Names Marong As Summit Committee Chair for Gambia

Journalists' International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) has appointed Ousman A. Marong, a journalist with Mamos Media as its summit committee chair for The Gambia.

Mamos Media, is an International media house based in Oslo, Norway. As the summit committee chair for The Gambia, he will take part in the summit that attracts participants and speakers across the globe.

In attendance would include the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services, Muhammad Babandede, MFR who has been slated to officially unveil the event, German migration advocate Johnna Mac, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Honourable Commissioner of Nigeria, Havard trained migration expert, Eric Chanje and United States based international migration lawyer, Samuel Adeusi.

The 3-day event themed: 'Migration Governance and Media Strategy for Development During Pandemic will be virtually held on 'zoom'.

Professor of Law and international speaker, Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has been named as the Chairman of the international summit to be staged between October 15 and 17, 2020 by the Journalists' International Forum for Migration (JIFORM).

"We (JIFORM) appointed Ousman A. Marong as our Summit Committee Chair. He is currently the Secretary-General, Migration Reporters Association of The Gambia (MiRAG). He works with the Mamos Media, Norway as resident Gambian correspondent. From his profile, you can see that he is migration personified. We know that not every journalist will pick interest in migration reporting which was why we deregistered many Gambian journalists enlisted on our platform sometimes ago because they weren't active after several interventions for months. We need to be proactive ahead by looking for someone that shares a passion for JIFORM migration concept to assist to galvanize supports and mobilize other interested Gambian journalists to be part of the event," said Ajibola Abayomi president JIFORM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He added: "This is a global event being followed with deserved attention that will have international resource persons from USA, Germany, Canada, Nigeria, India and several nations participating. We have the same committee for different nations and continents already constituted. Marong as chairman, would be joined by the President of Women Journalists in Gambia, Sarjo Camara and a Gambian broadcaster, Biram Jobe currently working with QTV.

JIFORM President is confident that with the mention of Professor Patrick Lunumba, the spirit of pan-Africanism is reignited.

"Beyond making him chair JIFORM summit, he is one figure that promotes the African brand with honor. He is capable to address issues of migration governance and media strategy to agenda set developments in the region. We hope to tap from his vast experience with other guests coming to chart a new path of development through media advocacy on migration governance. The summit will attract participants across the globe and everyone irrespective of color or race will advance migration cause based on individuals' regional perspectives and the whole world will benefit from the encounter," concluded JIFORM President.

MCA vows to deal with entities that don't have permission to do Covid-19 tests if... ... .