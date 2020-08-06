Gambia: Health Minister Samateh Goes Into Covid-19 Quarantine

5 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Following the COVID-19 positive test results of three of his close working contacts, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has moved into a quarantine facility.

The preliminary results of his first COVID-19 tests are inclusive. While awaiting additional tests, Dr. Samateh who is in high spirits, will continue to lead the operations of the Health Ministry from quarantine.

Dr. Samateh reminds Gambians and all residents to accept the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh,

The Gambia Government Spokesperson

Barrow tests negative as Mayor Bensouda tests positive for covid-19

