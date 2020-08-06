Gambia: Brussels Airlines Assures Continuous Banjul Service

press release

Brussels Airlines are committed to continue our regular service to Banjul despite the many challenges in recent weeks and regrets that it has not been able to provide a stable flight offer on its Banjul-Brussels route in recent weeks. We know that many of our guests are waiting to find a seat on a flight to Brussels.

As an airline, we are also eager to operate regular flights to and from Banjul to serve our customers and enable those resident in The Gambia to return home to the Smiling Coast, while enabling those residing elsewhere to depart and travel home.

Due to the many restrictions imposed by the Gambian government as well as the European Union, in an effort to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, it is often proving difficult to maintain our flights as planned.

In order to provide our usual standard of service we must have advance approval in sufficient time to organise the flight operations and also to inform our passengers. This has not always happened and on occasions, we have only received approval from Gambia Government 48 hours before scheduled departure. This makes it difficult to ensure the flight operation and unsatisfactory for passengers who have already planned their journeys.

We sincerely apologize for the great inconveniences these cancellations causes for our guests. Please understand that we do our utmost to accommodate everyone on next available flights, but as we are currently the only airline operating frequently out of Banjul to Europe, the demand is high.

We do everything in our power to respond to the many customer requests we face. We thank you for your understanding and we hope to be able to welcome you on board soon.