Gambia: TRRC Suspends Public Hearings Amid Covid-19 Spike

The chairman of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC), Dr. Lamin J. Sise in a statement released yesterday indicated that putting into account the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 situation in The Gambia, the Commission has decided to suspend its public hearings till further notice.

He stated that the suspension will take effect immediately, adding the decision to suspend the public hearings was reached after careful consideration and consultations at the level of the Commission and the Ministry of Justice.

At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is rising at an alarming rate, Dr. Sise said, the Commission is deeply concerned about the safety of both Commissioners and staff of the TRRC, media partners, witnesses, security personnel, and all members of the public.

"While the Commission is very keen on completing its work and submitting its final report and recommendations in good time, we are conscious of the fact that continuing our public hearings may put the lives of everybody concerned at risk of Covid-19 infection. We will therefore suspend the public hearings for now, and will inform the public as to when we will resume at the appropriate moment."

During the period of this suspension of public hearings, the chairman added that the various committees of the Commission will continue working on their various agendas.

He said the Commission's Secretariat will also remain partially open and all their various units will remain operational with some staff coming to work on a roster system and others working from home during the period of suspension.