Gambia: MCA Vows to Deal With Entities That Don't Have Permission to Do Covid-19 Tests If... ... .

5 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Medicines Control Agency has warned people and institutions that it is illegal for any person or entity to be engaged in unauthorized import, distribution, storage, sale and use of COVID -19 test kits or diagnostics in The Gambia.

"Therefore, a person or entity shall not be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale and use of COVID-19 test kits or Diagnostics unless authorized by the Medicines Control Agency," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Currently, only National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kotu and Medical Research Council (MRC) facilities are the recognized institutions authorized to conduct COVID-19 testing in The Gambia.

"Therefore, the public is hereby warned not to visit any drugstore, pharmacy, private diagnostic center, private laboratory, private clinic, or private hospital for COVID-19 testing as their test kits may be substandard and falsified (counterfeit). MCA strictly warns against the illegal import, sale and testing of customers using potentially unsafe or ineffective COVID-19 test kits. This is very dangerous, unethical and could pose a serious public health hazard".

Thus individuals and entities that fail to abide shall face the full strength of the Law.

Copyright © 2020 The Point.

