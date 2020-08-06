Gambia: MCA Vows to Deal With Entities That Don't Have Permission to Do Covid-19 Tests If... ... .

Medicines Control Agency has warned people and institutions that it is illegal for any person or entity to be engaged in unauthorized import, distribution, storage, sale and use of COVID -19 test kits or diagnostics in The Gambia.

"Therefore, a person or entity shall not be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale and use of COVID-19 test kits or Diagnostics unless authorized by the Medicines Control Agency," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Currently, only National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kotu and Medical Research Council (MRC) facilities are the recognized institutions authorized to conduct COVID-19 testing in The Gambia.

"Therefore, the public is hereby warned not to visit any drugstore, pharmacy, private diagnostic center, private laboratory, private clinic, or private hospital for COVID-19 testing as their test kits may be substandard and falsified (counterfeit). MCA strictly warns against the illegal import, sale and testing of customers using potentially unsafe or ineffective COVID-19 test kits. This is very dangerous, unethical and could pose a serious public health hazard".

Thus individuals and entities that fail to abide shall face the full strength of the Law.