Gambia in Grip of Panic As Covid-19 Death Toll Rises

The recent spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus death cases in The Gambia has raised alarm amongst Gambians, as the country recorded 5 new deaths on Monday bringing the number of covid-19 deaths to 14.

According to daily updates on coronavirus, the Gambia has now confirmed 173 new positive cases of covid-19 over a period of 4 days, bringing the total of cases ever confirmed in the country to 671 cases.

The Health Ministry said that this represents an average of 43 cases per day over the last 4 days, adding that the patient who recently absconded has voluntarily returned to the covid-19 treatment facility at MRC

"Eleven new recoveries recorded bringing the total of 79 recoveries registered. At least 747 new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL. Of those, 584 tested negative (both new and repeats), 173 newly returned positive and 18 newly tested inconclusive or probable for coivd-19," Health Ministry revealed on Monday.

According to the health officials, whereas 11 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 20 were discharged, adding that the country now has 529 people in quarantine, 571 active cases, 43 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.1%.

Meanwhile

Senegal confirms 46 new covid-19 cases

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 46 new cases, which brings the total to 10,432 positive cases; 6,920 recovered,214 deaths and 3,297 under treatment.