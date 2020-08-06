Gambia in Grip of Panic As Covid-19 Death Toll Rises

5 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The recent spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus death cases in The Gambia has raised alarm amongst Gambians, as the country recorded 5 new deaths on Monday bringing the number of covid-19 deaths to 14.

According to daily updates on coronavirus, the Gambia has now confirmed 173 new positive cases of covid-19 over a period of 4 days, bringing the total of cases ever confirmed in the country to 671 cases.

The Health Ministry said that this represents an average of 43 cases per day over the last 4 days, adding that the patient who recently absconded has voluntarily returned to the covid-19 treatment facility at MRC

"Eleven new recoveries recorded bringing the total of 79 recoveries registered. At least 747 new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL. Of those, 584 tested negative (both new and repeats), 173 newly returned positive and 18 newly tested inconclusive or probable for coivd-19," Health Ministry revealed on Monday.

According to the health officials, whereas 11 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 20 were discharged, adding that the country now has 529 people in quarantine, 571 active cases, 43 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.1%.

Meanwhile

Senegal confirms 46 new covid-19 cases

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 46 new cases, which brings the total to 10,432 positive cases; 6,920 recovered,214 deaths and 3,297 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.