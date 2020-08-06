Gambia: Yanks' Wife Testifies in His Murder Trial

The wife of ex-Lands and Local Government minister, Yankuba Touray has testified before the High Court in respect to her husband's murder trial.

Testifying before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court, Mami Minteh said she married the retired army captain in 1991. She said after the July 1994 takeover she moved with her husband to Cape Point where they stayed for some months before moving to Kerr Sering, where they have been living all these years.

Touray was a member of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) which succeeded the PPP regime after carrying out a bloodless overthrow.

The former military officer is accused of murdering former minister of Finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay in June 1995 at his residence. The prosecution alleged that Touray used a pestle-like weapon in murdering Ceesay in June 1995 at his (Touray's) residence. Touray denied any wrong doing as he pleaded his constitutional immunity but the court entered a plea of not guilty for him.

Defence witness two, Mami Minteh recollected that she used to live with the accused person, Awa Minteh, Fatoumata Touray, Mariama Minteh and a house maid at Cape Point, Bakau.

"When you were living in Cape Point do you have any relationship with your neighbours?" Lawyer Abdoulie Sisoho asked the witness.

"No," the witness replied.

"When you were living in Cape Point have you visited any of your neighbours?" Lawyer Sisoho asked.

"No," the witness replied.

The case was adjourned for further hearing from the 5th to 13th August at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. respectively.