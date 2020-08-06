Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores in FC Pau Pre-Season

5 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

As part of preparation ahead of the new French Ligue 2, Gambian international winger, Yankuba Jarju scored for his side FC Pau during their 2-2 draw against Toulouse in their pre-season game played at the Stade de Sede on Friday.

The 23-year-old attacker restored FC Pau's lead in the 72nd minute of the game with a clinical finished just before Toulouse forced the game to a 2-2 draw.

The former Real de Banjul player last season scored 6 goals in 23 matches for his side in the French Ligue 2.

Jarju started his club career with Real de Banjul before moving to Generation Foot in Senegal in 2017.

Yankuba signed a professional career with FC Pau in the 2018 season from the Senegalese side Generation Foot.

He made his professional debut with the Gambia national football team in a 0-0 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier tie on 15 July 2017.

Yankuba Jarju and his side will next play against Niort on Saturday.

